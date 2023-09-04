Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $185.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $244.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

