Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

