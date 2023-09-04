Martingale Asset Management L P Has $957,000 Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Busey were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Busey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.80 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

