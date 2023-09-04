Martingale Asset Management L P Has $945,000 Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 1.56. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.59%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

