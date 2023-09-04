Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

