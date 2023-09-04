Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

