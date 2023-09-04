Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

