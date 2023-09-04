MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $301.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.00.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

