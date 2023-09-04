Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$11.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUGDF shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

