Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 13,024.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.58 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Profile



Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

