Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

