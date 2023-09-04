Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,692,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $177,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.94. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

