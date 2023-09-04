Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $164,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

