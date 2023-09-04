Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.32 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

