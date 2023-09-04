Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

