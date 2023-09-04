Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Quarry LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $140,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.