Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.