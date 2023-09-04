Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Leidos worth $163,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.84 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.