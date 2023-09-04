Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

