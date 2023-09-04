Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $145.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

