Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.04% of Korn Ferry worth $163,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

