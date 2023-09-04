Korea Investment CORP Sells 72,604 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,604 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 29,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

