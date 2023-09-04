Korea Investment CORP Sells 63,954 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,954 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,224,000 after purchasing an additional 140,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE MAA opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55.
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
