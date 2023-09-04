Korea Investment CORP Sells 221,155 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,155 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $74.98 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

