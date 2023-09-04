Korea Investment CORP Sells 179,401 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,401 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

