Korea Investment CORP Sells 15,180 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $123.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.