Korea Investment CORP Sells 129,553 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,553 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

