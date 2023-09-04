Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,491 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

