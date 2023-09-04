Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,490.06 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,360.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

