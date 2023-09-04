Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

CDW stock opened at $213.18 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.