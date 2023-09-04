Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

