Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 15.79% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 2,978.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000.

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

