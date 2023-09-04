Korea Investment CORP Has $6.61 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MKC opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.