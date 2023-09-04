Korea Investment CORP Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

