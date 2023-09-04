Korea Investment CORP Has $6.21 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

