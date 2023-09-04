Korea Investment CORP Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,357 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

AMCR opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Amcor

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.