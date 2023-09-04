Korea Investment CORP Has $5.95 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,735 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

