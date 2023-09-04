Korea Investment CORP Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Loews by 142.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 43,797 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

L stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

