Korea Investment CORP Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.