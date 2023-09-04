Korea Investment CORP Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after buying an additional 1,579,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and have sold 12,877,886 shares worth $348,110,582. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $103.18 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.