Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after acquiring an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.05.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.70 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

