Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,034 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OVV opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.