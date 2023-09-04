Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.52 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

