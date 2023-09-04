Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,604 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

