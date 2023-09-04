Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

