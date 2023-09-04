Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $310.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.