Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,528 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $150.36 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,684. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.