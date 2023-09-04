KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

