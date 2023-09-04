King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.