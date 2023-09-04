Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

